Advertisement

‘Dads on Duty’ to start at Binghamton High School after recent student conflict

Binghamton High School entrance.
Binghamton High School entrance.(WBNG 12 News)
By Emmanuella Justine Pierre
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 7:54 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON (WBNG)-- A local community educational group called CARES (Community Advocates Restoring Educational Standards) is looking to create a healthier environment at Binghamton High School.

After a fire was set inside of the school bathroom last week followed by fights outside of the school building, CARES decided that now is the time to start the Binghamton chapter of Dad’s on Duty.

Dad’s on Duty first started when a series of fights at a Louisiana high school resulted in nearly two dozen students getting arrested, suspended, or expelled in a span of 72 hours. In a Facebook post CARES said that they believe that having local father figures around will lower the chance of fights breaking out.

“If we see from this exemplar that children felt better seeing parents they know from the community, that all are striving for the same goal there to support volunteer and have a presence why not try it,” said Binghamton Councilwomen Angela Riley.

If you or someone you know is interested in becoming a Dad on Duty, head to the CARES Facebook page and fill out an interest form. The application window will close on 12/27/21 with orientation on 12/28/2021 at 11 a.m.

Most Read

Woman living without running water
Local woman, disabled son living without running water for nearly a year
Fire at the Cove apartment complex in Waco
Dozens displaced after Waco Fire Department responds to apartment fire
Change this caption before publishing
Shooting at campsite in Whitney leaves one dead
Eddy resident, Renee Pace, was surprised by neighbors who showed up to help fix her house. The...
Central Texas residents show up to help neighbor in need
Thursday afternoon Falls County Deputies, Rosebud Police, Marlin Police, Falls County Constable...
Attempted bank robbery in Rosebud leads to one arrest

Latest News

Copperas Cove students receive gifts from Fort Hood
Copperas Cove students receive gifts from Fort Hood
Hospitals running low on supply of crutches
Hospitals running low on supply of crutches
Woman, disabled son, living without running water for nearly a year
Woman, disabled son, living without running water for nearly a year
Wrapping event funds go to benefit area children
Wrapping event funds go to benefit area children
Nursing home residents share Christmas excitement as pandemic fears ease
Nursing home residents share Christmas excitement as pandemic fears ease