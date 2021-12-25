‘Dads on Duty’ to start at Binghamton High School after recent student conflict

BINGHAMTON (WBNG)-- A local community educational group called CARES (Community Advocates Restoring Educational Standards) is looking to create a healthier environment at Binghamton High School.

After a fire was set inside of the school bathroom last week followed by fights outside of the school building, CARES decided that now is the time to start the Binghamton chapter of Dad’s on Duty.

Dad’s on Duty first started when a series of fights at a Louisiana high school resulted in nearly two dozen students getting arrested, suspended, or expelled in a span of 72 hours. In a Facebook post CARES said that they believe that having local father figures around will lower the chance of fights breaking out.

“If we see from this exemplar that children felt better seeing parents they know from the community, that all are striving for the same goal there to support volunteer and have a presence why not try it,” said Binghamton Councilwomen Angela Riley.

If you or someone you know is interested in becoming a Dad on Duty, head to the CARES Facebook page and fill out an interest form. The application window will close on 12/27/21 with orientation on 12/28/2021 at 11 a.m.