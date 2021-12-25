Salvation Army Christmas meal time to gather together, give back to community

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The temperature in Central Texas certainly did not feel like Christmas, but the holiday spirit was in the air as people gathering together for a meal at The Salvation Army.

The Salvation Army serves a warm meal 365 days a year, and Christmas day is no different.

For some, the meal is an opportunity to give back.

“The reality is for most these folks coming through, they don’t they don’t have an alternative. They don’t some of them don’t have families, they don’t have homes, they don’t have a table together around,” Scott Hedges, a volunteer, said. “And so to be able to serve them, and help provide that for them and just see the relief that they have just to get to sit down and enjoy a meal, a thing that we think that we take for granted every day, is just it’s a rewarding thing.”

Hedges has been volunteering with The Salvation Army for a decade.

“I feel compelled to, I feel that that’s what I’m called to do as a follower of Jesus,” Hedges said. “I think that we should be serving and blessing those that need it.”

For others, Saturday is a chance to sit and have a warm meal. Arthur Baker came to the lunch with his dad.

“I’m honestly glad that I came,” Baker said. “Because I mean, look, what look what kind of people we got. We got amazing people here in Waco. And that’s what it’s all about, man. It’s all about getting together and everything else.”

Baker said he was homeless at 18, and while his situation has improved, he knows how challenging this time of year can be.

“It sucks, man. I know,” Baker said. “Because I’ve been there. I’ve done this. And this is no life for nobody.”

But Baker said meals like this, surrounded by community, is what this time of year is all about.

“We have so many good people here,” Baker said. “I mean, it’s hard to describe it because I’ve only been here four years. But you know, it seems like it’s been eternity. But, you know, all that matters is you’re surrounded by good people.”

The Salvation Army served hundreds of people at Thanksgiving, and expected to serve between 350 and 400 people at the Christmas meal.

