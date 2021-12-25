Unseasonable Temperatures Linger Until Our Next Rain Chances

We’ve got another warm evening ahead with temperatures in the low to mid 70′s after sunset. Morning lows will be around 60° to start your Sunday, with some muggy conditions too. Sunny skies warm us up nicely during the afternoon, where highs will get to around 80°. It’ll also be fairly breezy during the afternoon with wind gusts around 30 mph.

Warm temperatures stay with us as we head through the work week, with highs staying in the mid to upper 70′s most days. A few spotty showers will be possible Wednesday as a small disturbance will pass by, but otherwise our rain chances don’t really come back until we enter the new year. A cold front is expected to move through next weekend, bringing scattered rain to start 2022 and more seasonal highs in the mid to upper 50′s.

