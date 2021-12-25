Advertisement

The Warmest Central Texas Christmas Followed By More Warmth!

By Elliot Wilson
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 5:00 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Record-breaking highs will be seen Christmas afternoon in the mid 80′s. In fact, this will be the warmest Christmas Central Texas has ever had. We keep the 80′s for your Sunday, before slightly cooling into the mid to upper 70′s to start next week. More clouds will be seen next week as dew points go up. A few spotty showers will be possible on Wednesday before better rain chances arrive to start the New Year.

