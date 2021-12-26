College student ‘pays it forward’ to home community

MEXIA, Texas (KWTX) - Toys and food were given away for free to dozens of families in Mexia.

It was the second year the community rallied behind 22-year-old Davontre Henderson to put on a toy-and-food drive. Henderson is a native of the area and is currently a senior at Delta State University in Mississippi.

This is the second year he organized the giveaway.

He and others set up in the parking lot of Mexia’s Walmart handing out toys, food, clothes and books to anyone who needed it.

He said last year when he put this on, they were able to give away 100 toys. This year he nearly doubled that number.

All of that was a mixture of donations and toys he bought himself.

The inspiration for this was from his younger days when much of his Christmas toys were provided through the Toys For Tots program.

“I wouldn’t be in this position if I didn’t get any help. You know what I’m saying,” said Henderson. “By having people around me to help me do successful things, I felt like it was my duty to give back, to pay it forward.”

