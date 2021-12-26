Advertisement

Donations gladly accepted as Families in Crisis goes through busy year

Families in Crisis in Killeen has gone through a busier year than normal. Leaders expect that pick up in clientele could continue into 2022.(Michael Cantu KWTX)
By Michael A. Cantu
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 7:26 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Those seeking shelter from domestic violence situations were not forgotten this Christmas season.

As residents around Killeen have been giving to Families in Crisis, leaders of the organization said the help is much appreciated. But, they anticipate more could be needed in the future.

“We have some people that have been donating to us for over 20 years,” said Suzanne Armour, FIC’s director of programs. “We have one gentleman that comes every year with a very large haul of goodies for our families.”

The organization helps those trying to get out of domestic violence situations, along with trying to shelter the homeless and empower those going through other types of family violence.

“A lot of people reach out to us and say they want to help us with toys and gifts for the residents of our shelter,” said Armour.

This year there was a lot more need, too.

The help also includes trying to find rental assistance to those trying to get out of the shelter. But the rental market is tight in the Killeen area.

And there are more clients coming in with more complicated financial issues and safety problems.

“I don’t think we’ve ever been this full in this facility in the over 21 years that I’ve worked here,” Armour said.

With that are some concerns for the future. Because in past years, those seeking the organization’s help have come after the holiday season.

“We wonder, what it’s going to be like for us. If we’re this busy now, what are we going to be like come Feb. 1,” said Armour.

Those interested in volunteering, donating or need the assistance of Families in Crisis are asked to call 254-634-1184.

