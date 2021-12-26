Advertisement

Sheriff’s Office: Sleeping 11-year-old girl struck by gunfire at Polk County home

Police lights
Police lights(GRAY-TV)
By Gary Bass
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 1:02 PM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POLK COUNTY Texas (KTRE) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a person of interest in connection with an incident in which someone fired a gun into a home on FM 1988 and shot an 11-year-old girl early Sunday morning.

According to a post on the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, PCSO dispatch received a 911 call stating that someone had shot into their house in the 2500 block of FM 1988.

When PCSO deputies got to the scene, they found that an 11-year-old girl who had been asleep in bed had been shot. The Facebook post did not give the girl’s condition.

“The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for assistance in locating a person of interest. Detectives are wanting to speak with Avery Norman possibly driving a black Dodge truck or a black, older model 4-door Acura,” the Facebook post stated.

Anyone with any information on Norman’s whereabouts should call the sheriff’s office at (936) 327-6810.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eddy resident, Renee Pace, was surprised by neighbors who showed up to help fix her house. The...
Central Texas residents show up to help neighbor in need
Brittany Wilson, 32, was charged with first degree murder and armed criminal action in the...
Woman accused of killing boyfriend with sword on Christmas Eve
Ruth Hibbs and Robert Seute now live across the hall from each other at a College Station...
Siblings enjoy first Christmas together for the first time in over 70 years
Several people on board a Carnival cruise ship have tested positive for coronavirus.
Cruises are once again facing disruption because of Covid-19
Fire at the Cove apartment complex in Waco
Dozens displaced after Waco Fire Department responds to apartment fire

Latest News

Killeen family drives donations to tornado victims
Central Texas family drives donations to tornado victims
Donations were given to residents of Leachville, Arkansas. The town was one of many impacted by...
Central Texas family drives hundreds of miles to drop off donations for tornado victims
Carlos Eduardo Espina sends 100-150 letters during the holidays with a Christmas greeting and a...
College Station native turns passion into nonprofit
No one was seriously injured after an SUV struck a tractor on U.S. Highway 259 in Rusk County....
‘Christmas miracle:’ No one seriously injured after SUV collides with tractor in Rusk County