The Tropical-Feel Continues with A Cold Front Next Weekend!

By Elliot Wilson
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
We’ll be warm again this evening with temperatures in the low 70′s after sunset. We cool to the mid 60′s to start your Monday with some patchy fog possible during the early morning hours. Any fog that forms is gone by 11am, after which sunshine will be seen during the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 70′s. South winds keep our temperatures warm throughout the work week in the low to mid 70′s, although we’ll have small chances of cooling off on Wednesday when a few spotty showers move through.

Otherwise our next best rain chances will take place heading into 2022. A cold front looks to move through Saturday night, bringing scattered showers through early morning next Sunday. Temperatures behind the front will be more seasonal, with lows possibly in the low 30′s to start next Sunday and highs in the mid 50′s.

