Advertisement

WATCH: Rescue dogs dig into Christmas toys from ‘Santa’s sleigh’

By CNN
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 8:40 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAB, Utah (CNN) - It was a very special Christmas for some shelter dogs in Utah on Saturday.

The animals awaiting adoption got to pick a favorite toy from a flatbed trailer called “Santa’s sleigh.”

The toy giveaway for homeless pets is a 38-year-long tradition at Best Friends Animal Society in Kanab, Utah.

Animal lovers from all over the United States and Canada donate toys for the pets.

Throughout the year, Best Friends work to find homes for every dog, running the nation’s largest no-kill animal santuary.

The shelter’s cats and kittens get toys on Christmas, too, but they do not have to retrieve them from Santa’s sleigh.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eddy resident, Renee Pace, was surprised by neighbors who showed up to help fix her house. The...
Central Texas residents show up to help neighbor in need
Fire at the Cove apartment complex in Waco
Dozens displaced after Waco Fire Department responds to apartment fire
Change this caption before publishing
Shooting at campsite in Whitney leaves one dead
Woman living without running water
Local woman, disabled son living without running water for nearly a year
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order Monday to prohibit any entity, including...
Gov. Greg Abbott sticks with hands-off approach to COVID-19 as omicron spreads

Latest News

Best Friends Animal Society in Utah brings Santa's sleigh full of toys for rescue dogs on...
Rescue dogs choose Christmas toys from Santa's sleigh
Several people on board a Carnival cruise ship have tested positive for coronavirus.
Cruises are once again facing disruption because of Covid-19
Ryan and Eric Wasson have been passing the same 10-roll Frankford “Santa’s Candy Book” with...
Brothers regift same hard candy for more than 30 years
The regifting has gotten creative over the years, with the candy frozen in a block of ice, put...
Joke gift between brothers turns into decades-long holiday tradition