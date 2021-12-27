College Station native turns passion into nonprofit

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - In 2019, Carlos Eduardo Espina wrote letters to a high school friend who was detained by immigration so that he wouldn’t feel alone.

“And then he started sending me contacts of other people who were detained with him and say, ‘hey, my friend is here, could you help him, maybe write him a letter, send him some money’ and then it just kind of kept growing naturally and naturally,” Espina said.

Espina said he has now written over 1,000 letters to detainees all over the country. He writes to detainees all year but adds a holiday picture and greeting to the ones he sends during the holidays. The College Station native said he loves when they respond.

¡Aquí enviando más cartas navideñas a inmigrantes detenidos en centros de ICE! Además de estas cartas, cada inmigrante... Posted by Carlos Eduardo Espina on Thursday, December 23, 2021

“They kind of tell me, ‘hey I’m from this country, this happened in my country, I came here looking for a better life, I’m looking to work in this, work in that’ and, we just kind of build a friendship so it really is a nice interaction,” Espina said.

In 2020, he started making Tik Toks to talk about the letters he writes along with current events. Espina now has over 2.3 million followers.

“They’ll write to me and say, ‘hey my family member is detained, he’s here, here, here, can you send him a letter, can you send him some money,’ so the dynamic has kind of changed but the work is the same,” Espina said.

Many of his followers wanted to donate, so he created the Detained Refugee Solidarity Fund. This helps him send $10-$15 to those he writes for necessities and phone calls, especially to lawyers.

“Ultimately, they’re trying to get out of the detention center, win their case, but if you can’t have money to call a lawyer, then how are you gonna get out,” Espina said. “That becomes really difficult.”

Espina says he always knew he wanted to help people and thought he’d become a social worker or do some type of community work after graduating from college. Now, he wants to become an immigration attorney to help those he writes to even more.

“Ultimately, what people want is someone who can fight for their rights and hopefully get them released or at least help them in their situation,” Espina said.

To learn more about the Detained Refugee Solidarity Fund or to donate, click here.

