Advertisement

City of Killeen considering creating committee to look into city’s crime rate

Officers put tape around the scene of a crime on Dec. 15 in Killeen. The city is now looking to...
Officers put tape around the scene of a crime on Dec. 15 in Killeen. The city is now looking to put together a committee to look into the root causes of crime.(Michael Cantu KWTX)
By Michael A. Cantu
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 5:51 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The City of Killeen plans to create the Committee for Crime Solutions with the goal of examining the root causes of the crime plaguing its communities.

The idea has been something about one year in the making, but even though the topic of crime is a big talking point among residents, there are some still a little leery of the effectiveness of a committee.

“If we have to form a committee to talk about how we’re taking care of the kids, what’s the committee going to do? What’s their actions?” asked Vantonio Fraley, director and founder of IMpossible Teen Center.

“Our goal is to make sure we’re engaging the organizations who are helping the community,” said Mellisa Brown, city council member at-large. “And then getting the citizens involved.”

The group will specifically address crime in the teenaged population.

“I think mediation. I think conflict resolution and mentorship are three really big ways that don’t cost us anything, but are important to our young people and can really help reduce that violent crime we see,” said Brown.

That is the idea behind Vantonio Fraley’s youth program, IMpossible.

“Being there for teens to come. So now, when you’re bored you’re not just walking around your neighborhood,” said Fraley. “You’re not just causing fights with each other because now we have something for you to participate in.”

The only issue he has is finding funding to sustain a program that can stay open. His organization is currently trying to crowdfund to get its own facility.

He added, support from the city in an initiative similar to his would help in subduing violence.

“It might be a step in the right direction, but at the same time we have a bunch of committees,” said Fraley.” We need action, we need change.”

And with that change in mind, there is now the task of trying to find interest from residents.

“For everyone who has complained about the crime rate, or had solutions or ideas... this is the time to stop just talking about it and be part of action,” said Brown.

Click here for an application to join the committee and specify “crime solutions.”

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eddy resident, Renee Pace, was surprised by neighbors who showed up to help fix her house. The...
Central Texas residents show up to help neighbor in need
Brittany Wilson, 32, was charged with first degree murder and armed criminal action in the...
Woman accused of killing boyfriend with sword on Christmas Eve
file graphic
Police in Central Texas investigating shooting that left one wounded
Ruth Hibbs and Robert Seute now live across the hall from each other at a College Station...
Siblings enjoy first Christmas together for the first time in over 70 years
KWTX 10-Day Forecast

Latest News

Fort Worth Police released a pair of surveillance images Monday, Dec. 27 of a person of...
Person of interest sought in Christmas Day murder in North Texas
Retired Fire Chief Jack Collier passed away unexpectedly in his home on December 25, 2021.
Beloved former Central Texas fire chief passes away on Christmas
U.S Capitol
Student loan borrowers left wondering whether forgiveness is still possible
File Photo
Waco Police investigating shooting that left one wounded