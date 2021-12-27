City of Killeen considering creating committee to look into city’s crime rate

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The City of Killeen plans to create the Committee for Crime Solutions with the goal of examining the root causes of the crime plaguing its communities.

The idea has been something about one year in the making, but even though the topic of crime is a big talking point among residents, there are some still a little leery of the effectiveness of a committee.

“If we have to form a committee to talk about how we’re taking care of the kids, what’s the committee going to do? What’s their actions?” asked Vantonio Fraley, director and founder of IMpossible Teen Center.

“Our goal is to make sure we’re engaging the organizations who are helping the community,” said Mellisa Brown, city council member at-large. “And then getting the citizens involved.”

The group will specifically address crime in the teenaged population.

“I think mediation. I think conflict resolution and mentorship are three really big ways that don’t cost us anything, but are important to our young people and can really help reduce that violent crime we see,” said Brown.

That is the idea behind Vantonio Fraley’s youth program, IMpossible.

“Being there for teens to come. So now, when you’re bored you’re not just walking around your neighborhood,” said Fraley. “You’re not just causing fights with each other because now we have something for you to participate in.”

The only issue he has is finding funding to sustain a program that can stay open. His organization is currently trying to crowdfund to get its own facility.

He added, support from the city in an initiative similar to his would help in subduing violence.

“It might be a step in the right direction, but at the same time we have a bunch of committees,” said Fraley.” We need action, we need change.”

And with that change in mind, there is now the task of trying to find interest from residents.

“For everyone who has complained about the crime rate, or had solutions or ideas... this is the time to stop just talking about it and be part of action,” said Brown.

Click here for an application to join the committee and specify “crime solutions.”

