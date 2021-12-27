A myriad of temperature records will be set as we close December, but we start 2022 COLD!

After setting a record for the hottest Christmas Day of all time and setting a record for the hottest average temperature across Christmas Eve/Day, we’ll have at least 6 records set once we close out 2021, nearly all of them for the abnormally dry and hot conditions of recent. Even with all of the warm temperature records we’re going to set, it looks like we’ll start 2022 off with COLD conditions as a strong front swings through Saturday afternoon and evening. Temperatures this morning, under mostly cloudy to overcast skies, in the mid-to-upper 60s will steadily warm into the low/mid 70s by lunch time with mid-to-upper 70s expected for highs. Fog is possible west of Highway 281 this morning since skies are clearer, but highs should stay in the upper 70s despite the sunnier start. We’ll likely also set a record for warmest low temperature today since we’ve only dropped to 67° as of 5 AM.

High temperatures remain in the mid-to-upper 70s each day through Friday but morning lows staying in the mid-to-upper 60 Tuesday will be cooler late this week as a weak front sneaks into the area. Wednesday’s front really won’t bring us much of a change to daytime highs but the slightly drier air moving in should allow temperatures to drop into the 50s every morning through Friday. We’ll have a low chance of rain, near 20%, Wednesday as the front arrives with another 20% chance of rain Friday. Rain chances come up to 30% as a strong front slides through our area Saturday. Morning temperatures Saturday in the mid-60s should reach the mid-70s for highs since Saturday’s front likely won’t arrive until late in the afternoon or evening. We’re expecting a SHARP drop in temperatures behind the front and we’ll potentially tumble into the upper 20s Sunday morning! Clear skies Sunday afternoon should only allow temperatures to warm into the mid-40s with Monday’s morning lows dipping into the mid-20s. Despite the chilly start to the first work week of the year, we’re expecting a quick turnaround of high temperatures as we’ll jump from the low-to-mid 50s Monday into the upper 60s and low 70s by Wednesday.

Since we’re finishing 2021 in just a few short days, we’re able to pretty accurately figure out what types of records 2021 will set. We’re expecting to set a record for highest average temperature, highest average high, and highest average low for the month of December. We’ll potentially also finish tied for 4th driest December all time with only 0.04″ of rain. We should set a record for hottest average high over the last 3 months of the year, but we’ll also put 2021 down in the history books with the 7th fewest 100° days at 2 (with the latest first 100° day of all time too!). Here’s hoping 2022 will set far fewer records than the end of 2021 did!

