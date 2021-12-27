Advertisement

Person of interest sought in Christmas Day murder in North Texas

By CBSDFW.com Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 5:54 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth Police released a pair of surveillance images Monday, Dec. 27 of a person of interest surrounding a Christmas Day murder.

Police said a man was found shot to death on Saturday, Dec. 25 around 10 a.m. at 2808 Westwind Circle.

Officers spoke with the girlfriend of the victim who told officers that she found her boyfriend, Deshon Williams, with a gunshot wound.

The Fort Worth Police homicide unit is requesting public assistance from anyone who may be able to provide information on this crime.

Detectives want to speak with the person in the photos.

Detectives said they believe this person may have been one of the last people to have contact with Williams before his death.

Anyone with information is asked to call 817-392-4339 or email matthew.barron@fortworthtexas.gov.

