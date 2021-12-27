Police in Central Texas investigating shooting that left one wounded

TEAGUE, Texas (KWTX) - Police said the shooting overnight that left one person suffering from a gunshot wound is related to a “recent break up between a couple” and there is no threat to the public.

About 1:00 a.m. on Monday, December 17, the Teague Police Department responded to a reported shooting in the 500 block of S. 5th Avenue.

Police said initial reports indicated no one was injured from the shooting. Teague Police and Freestone County Deputies began investigating the incident.

Investigators then received a second call approximately 30 minutes later and learned about a gunshot victim receiving treatment at the Freestone Medical Center.

“The investigation showed this individual, and another with them, were involved in this incident,” police said.

Officers with the Palestine Police Department pulled over a suspect vehicle at approximately 3:00 am and “recovered potential evidence related with our case,” Teague Police said.

“There is no threat to the general public as this is an isolated incident related with a recent break up between a couple,” police said, “The matter remains under investigation.”

