Texas runs out of monoclonal antibody treatment

By CBS7 Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The federal government controls the distribution of monoclonal antibodies, and the regional infusion centers in Austin, El Paso, Fort Worth, San Antonio and The Woodlands have used up their supply of sotrovimab, the monoclonal antibody effective against the COVID-19 Omicron variant, due to the national shortage from the federal government.

They will not be able to offer it until federal authorities ship additional sotrovimab to Texas in January. People who had appointments scheduled this week will be contacted directly and advised.

Other monoclonal antibodies have not shown to be effective against the Omicron variant, which now accounts for more than 90 percent of new cases. The infusion centers will continue to offer those antibodies as prescribed by health care providers for people diagnosed with a non-Omicron case of COVID-19.

Two new oral antiviral drugs authorized last week by the Food and Drug Administration will be available soon, though they are expected to have a limited initial supply, and the federal government will also control their distribution. 

People with COVID-19 infections at high risk of hospitalization and death should contact their health care provider to discuss treatment options. Everyone should protect themselves from severe COVID-19 by getting vaccinated as soon as possible, getting a booster as soon as they are eligible, and continuing to take precautions to prevent being exposed to the virus that causes COVID-19 and spreading it to others.

