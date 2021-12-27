Waco Police investigating shooting that left one wounded

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Police are investigating a shooting that left a man wounded Monday morning.

Officers received the call at about at 11:22 a.m. in the 600 block of East Waco Drive.

At the scene, police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries, police said.

The shooting remains under investigation. No further information regarding the victim or the shooter was provided.

