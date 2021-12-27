We Get A Break From The Humidity Soon Before Our Next Cold Front Arrives

It’ll be slightly cooler this evening with temperatures in the upper 60′s after sunset. We start Tuesday in the mid 60′s with cloudy skies, after which we’ll have partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 70′s during the afternoon. The dryline will move into our area from the west on Wednesday, bringing a few spotty showers to start the day.

Dew points will drop Wednesday afternoon through Friday morning, when south winds bring back the humidity. A few spotty showers are possible Friday as well, but the best rain chances arrive Saturday when our next cold front makes its approach. We’ll have a few showers in the morning, but then another round arrives at night with the front. Behind the front, temperatures get COLD for your Sunday. We’re likely to be below freezing Sunday morning, with highs only in the low 40′s during the afternoon.

