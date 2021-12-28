Central Texas man accused of pointing gun at relatives’ heads during hostage situation

FREESTONE COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - A late-night hostage situation involving a man who pointed a gun at three other family members ended safely, said Freestone County Sheriff Jeremy Shipley.

The incident, referred to as a “very dangerous situation” by the sheriff, was reported shortly after 9 p.m. Monday night.

Shipley said the initial report indicated a man threatened three relatives with a firearm as he pointed the firearm at their heads.

The sheriff’s office said two male victims escaped the home, but a female relative was only able to make it into a bathroom area where she locked herself in.

Shipley said he was able to speak with the suspect on the phone, but the man refused to surrender.

The sheriff, two deputies and the constable then successfully breached the residence and safely removed the woman hiding in the bathroom.

At that time, the armed man barricaded himself inside a bedroom with multiple firearms and threatened he would not be arrested alive, Shipley said. Authorities at the scene attempted to make contact over several hours but were unsuccessful.

The bedroom door was eventually breached and “less lethal tactics were used in the form of gas,” the sheriff said. The barricaded man eventually surrendered.

“Very good work by our Deputies ... This is one of the most dangerous situations our law enforcement can find themselves involved in. The outcome that was had could not have been any better. Everyone went home safe,” Shipley said.

The armed suspect was no identified and the location of the incident was not disclosed by the sheriff’s office. No further information was provided.

