Central Texas man suspected of breaking into machine to steal coins

BOSQUE COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The Bosque County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the burglary of a coin-operated machine the night of December 26th.

The sheriff’s office said a surveillance cameras captured a man breaking into coin machines at Morgan One Stop. He allegedly stole an undisclosed amount of coins once he successfully breached the machine, according to the sheriff’s office.

Surveillance cameras also captured images of the suspect’s vehicle, described as a white Dodge pickup with four doors, chrome wheels and white door mirrors.

If you have information as to the identity of this individual, please contact the sheriff’s office at (254) 435-2362, or email tips@bosquesheriff.com. The sheriff said tipsters may remain anonymous.

The suspect's vehicle is a white Dodge pickup. (Courtesy Photo)

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.