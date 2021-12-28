Advertisement

Central Texas man suspected of breaking into machine to steal coins

The Bosque County Sheriff's Office provided this photo of the suspect.
The Bosque County Sheriff's Office provided this photo of the suspect.(BCSO)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 11:00 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSQUE COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The Bosque County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the burglary of a coin-operated machine the night of December 26th.

The sheriff’s office said a surveillance cameras captured a man breaking into coin machines at Morgan One Stop. He allegedly stole an undisclosed amount of coins once he successfully breached the machine, according to the sheriff’s office.

Surveillance cameras also captured images of the suspect’s vehicle, described as a white Dodge pickup with four doors, chrome wheels and white door mirrors.

If you have information as to the identity of this individual, please contact the sheriff’s office at (254) 435-2362, or email tips@bosquesheriff.com. The sheriff said tipsters may remain anonymous.

The suspect's vehicle is a white Dodge pickup.
The suspect's vehicle is a white Dodge pickup.(Courtesy Photo)

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Garland Police Chief Jeff Bryan said the suspect used a 40-caliber pistol with an extended...
Police arrest teen in connection to triple murder at North Texas convenience store
file graphic
Police in Central Texas investigating shooting that left one wounded
Retired Fire Chief Jack Collier passed away unexpectedly in his home on December 25, 2021.
Beloved former Central Texas fire chief passes away on Christmas
Fort Worth Police released a pair of surveillance images Monday, Dec. 27 of a person of...
Person of interest sought in Christmas Day murder in North Texas
File Photo
Waco Police investigating shooting that left one wounded

Latest News

According to Shively Police, Kerry Brooks was found in Central Texas shortly after midnight on...
Kentucky boy with autism found in Central Texas after days-long search
File Graphic
Central Texas man accused of pointing gun at relatives’ heads during hostage situation
Central Texas school districts react to Omicron surge ahead of New Year
More COVID patients seen at area hospitals
More COVID patients seen at area hospitals