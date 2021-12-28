Advertisement

‘Cheer’ returns to Netflix for season 2 on January 12

Navarro College Cheerleading Coach Monica Aldama
Navarro College Cheerleading Coach Monica Aldama(Credit: Netflix)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 3:23 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORSICANA, Texas (KWTX) - “Cheer,” the popular Netflix show featuring the cheerleading squad from Corsicana’s Navarro College, is returning for its second season on January 12, the streaming service announced on social media.

The Netflix docuseries follows the cheer teams at Navarro College and rival Trinity Valley Community College, also in Texas, on their journey to a national competition in Daytona, Florida.

According to CNN, the second season will chronicle how Covid-19 upended the 2020 cheer season, in addition to the serious criminal accusations against “Cheer” star Jerry Harris, indicted on federal charges of enticing minors to engage in sexual activity.

WATCH THE TRAILER BELOW:

“It’s definitely the hardest season I’ve ever had,” the team’s coach, Monica Aldama, said in the trailer.

“I can’t even, like, process it right now. Everyone just felt lost,” another cast member says in the trailer.

Returning stars, according to People Magazine, include Gabi Butler, La’Darius Marshall, Lexi Brumback and Morgan Simianer.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Garland Police Chief Jeff Bryan said the suspect used a 40-caliber pistol with an extended...
Police arrest teen in connection to triple murder at North Texas convenience store
file graphic
Police in Central Texas investigating shooting that left one wounded
Retired Fire Chief Jack Collier passed away unexpectedly in his home on December 25, 2021.
Beloved former Central Texas fire chief passes away on Christmas
Fort Worth Police released a pair of surveillance images Monday, Dec. 27 of a person of...
Person of interest sought in Christmas Day murder in North Texas
Central Texas school districts react to Omicron surge ahead of New Year

Latest News

Baylor University
Baylor considering switching to remote learning in response to latest COVID-19 surge
Lina Sardar Khil, 3, was last seen wearing a red dress, black jacket and black shoes and had...
Police: No new leads in case of Afghan refugee who vanished in San Antonio
According to Shively Police, Kerry Brooks was found in Central Texas shortly after midnight on...
Kentucky boy with autism found in Central Texas after days-long search
The Bosque County Sheriff's Office provided this photo of the suspect.
Central Texas man suspected of breaking into machine to steal coins