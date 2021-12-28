China Spring QB Major Bowden named Mr. Texas Football Player of the Year

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - China Spring quarterback Major Bowden is the recipient of the 2021 Mr. Texas Football High School Player of the Year as announced by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football.

Mr. Texas Football annually recognizes the most outstanding high school football player in the state.

Bowden will be honored on the field at the TaxAct Texas Bowl on Tuesday, January 4th at NRG Stadium in Houston, where the Kansas State Wildcats will face the LSU Tigers.

Bowden, a 5-foot-9, 175-pound quarterback, emerged as perhaps the most valuable player in Texas high school football as a senior, running for 1,866 yards and 23 touchdowns — averaging 8.4 yards per carry — while completing 67 percent of his passes for 1,432 yards and 27 scores.

His efforts led China Spring the first 16-0 season in school history and China Spring’s first state championship since 1978, where Bowden earned Offensive MVP honors.

