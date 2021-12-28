Advertisement

Kentucky boy with autism found in Central Texas after days-long search

According to Shively Police, Kerry Brooks was found in Central Texas shortly after midnight on...
According to Shively Police, Kerry Brooks was found in Central Texas shortly after midnight on December 28th.(Shively Police Department)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 11:04 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (WAVE) - A 14-year-old boy with autism who went missing in Shively, Kentucky the week before Christmas was found in Austin, Texas around midnight on December 28th.

Kerry Brooks was found by an officer following several days of searching by law enforcement, his family, and members of the community.

An investigation into how Brooks ended up in Texas is underway, Shively Police Department Sgt. Patrick Allen said.

“There is a lot of interest in this case and what may have occurred with Kerry while he was missing,” Allen said.

“There is an investigation as to how Kerry made it to Austin and who may have helped him get there. It is likely that criminal charges will be sought in this case.”

There was no word on who might be charged in connection with Brooks’ disappearance.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Garland Police Chief Jeff Bryan said the suspect used a 40-caliber pistol with an extended...
Police arrest teen in connection to triple murder at North Texas convenience store
file graphic
Police in Central Texas investigating shooting that left one wounded
Retired Fire Chief Jack Collier passed away unexpectedly in his home on December 25, 2021.
Beloved former Central Texas fire chief passes away on Christmas
Fort Worth Police released a pair of surveillance images Monday, Dec. 27 of a person of...
Person of interest sought in Christmas Day murder in North Texas
File Photo
Waco Police investigating shooting that left one wounded

Latest News

The Bosque County Sheriff's Office provided this photo of the suspect.
Central Texas man suspected of breaking into machine to steal coins
File Graphic
Central Texas man accused of pointing gun at relatives’ heads during hostage situation
Central Texas school districts react to Omicron surge ahead of New Year
More COVID patients seen at area hospitals
More COVID patients seen at area hospitals