Advertisement

More flight cancellations reported amid omicron surge

By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 8:48 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - More than 2,000 flights have been canceled worldwide Tuesday mostly due to the omicron coronavirus variant surge, according to the tracking website Flightaware.

At least 700 canceled flights were within, into or out of the U.S.

More than 4,000 flights have been delayed globally, with nearly 1,000 delays reported in the U.S.

Since Christmas Eve, more than 9,000 flights have been canceled, Flightaware said.

Airlines said staffing issues related to the resurgence of coronavirus was to blame for the ongoing cancellations. On Monday, bad weather in the western U.S. was also an issue.

Flight delays and cancellations have been common this year, the Associated Press reported, because airlines encouraged workers to quit in 2020, when air travel collapsed.

Carriers have struggled to hire this year, when air travel rebounded very quickly.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource and Associated Press contributed to this report.

Most Read

file graphic
Police in Central Texas investigating shooting that left one wounded
Garland Police Chief Jeff Bryan said the suspect used a 40-caliber pistol with an extended...
Police arrest teen in connection to triple murder at North Texas convenience store
Retired Fire Chief Jack Collier passed away unexpectedly in his home on December 25, 2021.
Beloved former Central Texas fire chief passes away on Christmas
Fort Worth Police released a pair of surveillance images Monday, Dec. 27 of a person of...
Person of interest sought in Christmas Day murder in North Texas
People wait in a long line to get tested for COVID-19 in Times Square, New York, Monday, Dec....
US officials recommend shorter COVID isolation, quarantine

Latest News

On average nationwide, pediatric hospitalizations are up 35% in just the past week.
Children’s hospitals prepare as pediatric COVID cases rise
A forensic odontologist confirmed the remains are those of David Koenig, who was reported...
Man looking for antlers find remains of missing MMA fighter
A U.S. Navy combat ship remains in port in Guantánamo Bay, Cuba, because of a coronavirus...
Officials: Nearly 25% of Navy warship crew has COVID-19
A critically endangered Sumatran orangutan in New Orleans has given birth to a healthy male...
Endangered orangutan in New Orleans has 1 healthy baby