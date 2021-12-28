Advertisement

Waco doctor experiences increase in patient visits as Omicron variant surges

By Eric Franklin
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 6:41 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - As the COVID-19 Omicron variant continues to spread, many health care providers tell KWTX they are experiencing an increase in patient visits.

Dr. Tim Martindale, a Waco area family doctor, said that at this time last week, he may have tested one or two a day for COVID-19. On Monday, December 27, he tested nearly 20 people.

“It might be more than that every day this week,” Martindale added.

The doctor said even though there is a rise in COVID cases, those who have tested positive for COVID-19 recently are experiencing far milder symptoms.

“It appears that when we’ve been having people come down with COVID, it’s not been as difficult, not as severe, not as dangerous, not as scary,” said Martindale.

While still in the middle of the holiday season, many people are coming in to make sure it’s safe to be around others. One patient in Dr. Martindale’s office said they had had a lot of family visiting, and they wanted to make sure that they are not spreading it to anybody around them.

“We have tons of travel people this time as vacations seeing family being places, so people are in many cases, just wanting to be tested to make sure they’re OK, to be around others or to travel,” said Martindale.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

file graphic
Police in Central Texas investigating shooting that left one wounded
Eddy resident, Renee Pace, was surprised by neighbors who showed up to help fix her house. The...
Central Texas residents show up to help neighbor in need
Brittany Wilson, 32, was charged with first degree murder and armed criminal action in the...
Woman accused of killing boyfriend with sword on Christmas Eve
Retired Fire Chief Jack Collier passed away unexpectedly in his home on December 25, 2021.
Beloved former Central Texas fire chief passes away on Christmas
People wait in a long line to get tested for COVID-19 in Times Square, New York, Monday, Dec....
US officials recommend shorter COVID isolation, quarantine

Latest News

COVID testing sites see increase ahead of holiday weekend
COVID testing sites fill up ahead of holiday weekend
File Photo
State judge declares Texas abortion law unconstitutional — but does not stop it from being enforced
File Graphic
Texas reports its first case of the omicron COVID-19 variant
File Photo: Student wearing face mask in class
Waco & Marlin ISDs will continue requiring face masks despite court ruling reinstating governor’s ban