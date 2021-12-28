Waco doctor experiences increase in patient visits as Omicron variant surges

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - As the COVID-19 Omicron variant continues to spread, many health care providers tell KWTX they are experiencing an increase in patient visits.

Dr. Tim Martindale, a Waco area family doctor, said that at this time last week, he may have tested one or two a day for COVID-19. On Monday, December 27, he tested nearly 20 people.

“It might be more than that every day this week,” Martindale added.

The doctor said even though there is a rise in COVID cases, those who have tested positive for COVID-19 recently are experiencing far milder symptoms.

“It appears that when we’ve been having people come down with COVID, it’s not been as difficult, not as severe, not as dangerous, not as scary,” said Martindale.

While still in the middle of the holiday season, many people are coming in to make sure it’s safe to be around others. One patient in Dr. Martindale’s office said they had had a lot of family visiting, and they wanted to make sure that they are not spreading it to anybody around them.

“We have tons of travel people this time as vacations seeing family being places, so people are in many cases, just wanting to be tested to make sure they’re OK, to be around others or to travel,” said Martindale.

