Advertisement

Police in North Texas release teen arrested in triple murder case

Garland Police Chief Jeff Bryan said the shooter used a 40-caliber pistol with an extended...
Garland Police Chief Jeff Bryan said the shooter used a 40-caliber pistol with an extended magazine. The suspect is said to have fired at least 20 rounds. The teen seen in this photo was arrested, then released by police.(Garland Police Department)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARLAND, Texas (AP) — Dallas-area police have released a 14-year-old boy whom they had suspected in a weekend shooting that left three teenagers dead and a fourth badly wounded, saying the gunman is still on the loose.

Authorities in Garland said Monday that the 14-year-old was the shooter at a gas station Sunday night.

But they now say he has been released to his family and is “not being charged at this time.”

Lt. Pedro Barineau says “the shooter is at large.”

Meanwhile, 33-year-old Richard Acosta Jr. has been arrested and charged with capital murder, accused of being the getaway driver in the shooting.

Police say the shooter exited a white pickup truck, opened the door to the store and began firing inside. The shooter then got back into the truck, which sped away.

Police say four people who were shot were boys ages 14, 15, 16 and 17. Three were pronounced dead at the scene. The 15-year-old was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: The teen seen in this surveillance photo has been released by police. The shooter...
Update: Police release teen suspect in North Texas triple murder case
file graphic
Police in Central Texas investigating shooting that left one wounded
Retired Fire Chief Jack Collier passed away unexpectedly in his home on December 25, 2021.
Beloved former Central Texas fire chief passes away on Christmas
Fort Worth Police released a pair of surveillance images Monday, Dec. 27 of a person of...
Person of interest sought in Christmas Day murder in North Texas
Central Texas school districts react to Omicron surge ahead of New Year

Latest News

FastCast
Brady's Tuesday Evening FastCast
Navarro College Cheerleading Coach Monica Aldama
‘Cheer’ returns to Netflix for season 2 on January 12
Baylor University
Baylor considering switching to remote learning in response to latest COVID-19 surge
Lina Sardar Khil, 3, was last seen wearing a red dress, black jacket and black shoes and had...
Police: No new leads in case of Afghan refugee who vanished in San Antonio