T-minus 5 days until chilly weather returns!

Warmth and humidity is stuck in place for the next few days but we’re getting closer to some chilly air by the minute. Unfortunately, cold air is a year away, arriving New Year’s Day afternoon. Although we’re generally going to see the warmth and humidity hang around, there will be a few weak disturbances rolling through that may spark some isolated rain and maybe drop temperatures a degree or two. Temperatures today will start out in the mid-to-upper 60s with widespread clouds. Morning clouds, along with isolated sprinkles or even a stray shower east of I-35, should gradually give way to a bit more sunshine after lunch time. High temperatures stay in the mid-to-upper 70s but should quickly drop into the low-to-mid 60s overnight. Thanks to another storm system rolling through the Central Plains, temperatures should warm into the upper 60s by daybreak and we’ll also have about a 20% chance of rain after 2 AM through around midday. Rain should be fairly isolated so you probably won’t need the umbrella. Just like with today, temperatures will warm back into mid-to-upper 70s late in the afternoon as skies partially clear.

BIG changes are on the way after a strong cold front swings through the area during the day Saturday. Until Saturday’s front arrives, morning temperatures in the 50s and 60s should still be able to reach the mid-70s. Midnight temperatures to kick off the New Year are likely to be in the upper 60s and low 70s too. Highs in the mid-70s should be around through Saturday afternoon until the front arrives. The front brings a significant drop in temperatures as we fall into the upper 20s by Sunday morning! Despite sunshine Sunday, highs should only claw back into the mid-40s! The front could kick up some rain; we’ll have a 20% chance of rain Friday and a 30% chance of rain Saturday. Storms are possible but severe weather is unlikely.

