Warm to end the week, but BIG changes arrive this weekend!

Unseasonably warm continues as we end out the workweek across Central Texas. Our normal highs this time of year are in the upper 50s, but high temperatures the next few days will be in the upper 70s in most locations. We may see a few spotty showers Wednesday morning, but the overall coverage will be limited. BIG changes are on the way after a strong cold front swings through the area during the day Saturday.

Midnight temperatures to kick off the New Year are likely to be in the upper 60s and low 70s too. Highs in the mid-70s should be around through Saturday afternoon until the front arrives. The front brings a significant drop in temperatures as we fall into the upper 20s by Sunday morning! Despite sunshine Sunday, highs should only claw back into the mid-40s! The front could kick up some rain; we’ll have a 20% chance of rain Friday and a 30% chance of rain Saturday.

We will be chilly on Sunday and Monday, but the temperatures will gradually warm back up as we head through next week.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.