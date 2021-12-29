Advertisement

Killeen Police investigating shooting that left man wounded

Killeen Police are investigating a shooting that left a man wounded in the 900 block of W. Jasper
Killeen Police are investigating a shooting that left a man wounded in the 900 block of W. Jasper(Eric Franklin)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 11:05 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Police are investigating a shooting that left a man wounded in the 900 block of W. Jasper Wednesday morning.

The shooting was reported at approximately 9:55 a.m. and officers were dispatched to investigate reports of a gunshot victim.

When the officers arrived at the scene, they located a man suffering with a gunshot wound.

He was transported to Baylor Scott & White in Temple with non-life threatening injuries.

Detectives are at the scene investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Killeen Police Department at 254-501-8800 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.

Killeen Police are investigating a shooting that left a man wounded in the 900 block of W. Jasper
Killeen Police are investigating a shooting that left a man wounded in the 900 block of W. Jasper(Eric Franklin)

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Waco Police and McLennan County Sheriff's Office units outside the Dick's Sporting Goods store...
Police: Fight outside Richland Mall led to disturbance, eventual evacuation
According to Shively Police, Kerry Brooks was found in Central Texas shortly after midnight on...
Kentucky boy with autism found in Central Texas after days-long search
Central Texas school districts react to Omicron surge ahead of New Year
File Graphic
Central Texas man accused of pointing gun at relatives’ heads during hostage situation
Danielle Morgan, 37, was killed in a single-car crash coming home from last minute shopping on...
Single mother dies in Christmas Eve car crash, leaving behind 5 children

Latest News

Phillip Corujo, 24, of Waco, was charged with deadly conduct after a drive-by shooting in...
Waco man charged with deadly conduct after drive-by shooting in Woodway
Portions of ‘I Am Vanessa Guillén’ Act signed into law by Biden
Portions of ‘I Am Vanessa Guillén’ Act signed into law by Biden
Waco Police and McLennan County Sheriff's Office units outside the Dick's Sporting Goods store...
Police: Fight outside Richland Mall led to disturbance, eventual evacuation
'I Am Vanessa Guillén Act' signed by Biden.
Portions of ‘I Am Vanessa Guillén’ Act signed into law by Biden