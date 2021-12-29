Killeen Police investigating shooting that left man wounded
Dec. 29, 2021
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Police are investigating a shooting that left a man wounded in the 900 block of W. Jasper Wednesday morning.
The shooting was reported at approximately 9:55 a.m. and officers were dispatched to investigate reports of a gunshot victim.
When the officers arrived at the scene, they located a man suffering with a gunshot wound.
He was transported to Baylor Scott & White in Temple with non-life threatening injuries.
Detectives are at the scene investigating the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Killeen Police Department at 254-501-8800 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.
