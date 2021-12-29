‘Legendary character’ Baylor QB Blake Shapen’s high school coach says he’s remembered for his actions on and off the field

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor backup quarterback Blake Shapen might be injured, but his record-setting performance in the Big 12 title game is a big reason why the Bears will play in the Sugar Bowl.

Shapen completed his first 17 passes in the Big 12 title game. He was composed and confident, something that does not surprise Evangel Christian Academy coach, Denny Duron.

For as much as Shapen is remembered by what he did on the field in high school, he’s remembered for what he did off of it.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.