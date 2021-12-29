Advertisement

‘Legendary character’ Baylor QB Blake Shapen’s high school coach says he’s remembered for his actions on and off the field

Blake Shapen's HS coach
Blake Shapen's HS coach(KWTX)
By Darby Brown
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 9:52 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor backup quarterback Blake Shapen might be injured, but his record-setting performance in the Big 12 title game is a big reason why the Bears will play in the Sugar Bowl.

Shapen completed his first 17 passes in the Big 12 title game. He was composed and confident, something that does not surprise Evangel Christian Academy coach, Denny Duron.

For as much as Shapen is remembered by what he did on the field in high school, he’s remembered for what he did off of it.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: The teen seen in this surveillance photo has been released by police. The shooter...
Update: Police release teen suspect in North Texas triple murder case
file graphic
Police in Central Texas investigating shooting that left one wounded
Retired Fire Chief Jack Collier passed away unexpectedly in his home on December 25, 2021.
Beloved former Central Texas fire chief passes away on Christmas
Fort Worth Police released a pair of surveillance images Monday, Dec. 27 of a person of...
Person of interest sought in Christmas Day murder in North Texas
Central Texas school districts react to Omicron surge ahead of New Year

Latest News

Major Bowden
China Spring QB Major Bowden named Mr. Texas Football Player of the Year
Fans disappointed after Aggies pull out of Gator Bowl
A&M announces Aggies will not play in 2021 Gator Bowl
Hubbard Alum Blake Anderson wins a conference championship and bowl game in his first season at...
Hubbard alum among most successful college coaches in the country