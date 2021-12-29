Weekend weather changes

New Year’s Eve plans won’t be drastically impacted by the weather in Central Texas this year. We ring in the new year with a slim chance of a shower, but the main chance for rain will stay up in North Texas. Then our rather warm stretch of weather continues for one more day on New Years’ Day, but get ready... we’ve got a blast of winter coming in the first few days fo 2022.

First thing we need to talk about is, the low temperatures for tonight. Lows will be widely impacted by the dryline from the west. Those that are dry, clear, and calm will have lows in the 40s but on the flip-side of that, areas along and east of I-35 will have cloud cover, humidity, and even some fog to wake up to tomorrow morning. Despite how things look in your neighborhood to start the day, we all warm up and see a good amount of sun tomorrow with highs in the upper 70s.

Two cold fronts may work through Central Texas Friday night and Saturday. The first front, arriving from the Pacific and Four Corners Friday night into Saturday morning should bring us a 20% to 30% chance of overnight and early morning rain Friday into Saturday with potentially a few non-severe storms too. The first front likely won’t bring us any notable change to our temperatures since we’ll start out in the low 60s Saturday morning. With a chance that some sunshine returns ahead of the next front, high temperatures should reach the upper 60s and low 70s. The strong Arctic front we’ve been watching for a few days should blast through Central Texas Saturday afternoon. Highs in the low 70s should tumble into the mid-to-upper 20s by Sunday morning with wind chills in the teens and 20s! Even with widespread sunshine Sunday, highs should be stuck in the low-to-mid 40s and wind chills remain in the 20s and 30s all day long. Yes, it’s going to be chilly Monday morning in the mid-20s, but we should rebound into the 50s Monday afternoon, the 60s Tuesday, and the low 70s Wednesday before another weak front arrives Thursday.

