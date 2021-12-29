Advertisement

Police: Fight outside Richland Mall led to disturbance, eventual evacuation

Shoppers evacuated “out of abundance of caution,” police said
Waco Police and McLennan County Sheriff's Office units outside the Dick's Sporting Goods store...
Waco Police and McLennan County Sheriff's Office units outside the Dick's Sporting Goods store at the Richland Mall in Waco on Tuesday, December 28, 2021.(Bill Gowdy for KWTX)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 7:33 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Police are investigating a disturbance at the Richland Mall Tuesday evening, but tell KWTX the incident is not an active shooter situation, no shots were fired, and no injuries were reported.

“There was no shots fired. What happened is there was a fight between multiple individuals that started outside the mall and some of those individuals then ran into the mall yelling ‘gun.’ And so with that, everyone responded by running out of the mall,” said Waco Police Spokeswoman Cierra Shipley.

Dozens of police units were spotted at the mall located at 6001 W. Waco Drive shortly before 7 p.m. Police said they evacuated the mall out of an abundance of caution.

Several area residents received an alert on the “Neighbor” app about a “possible active shooter” at the mall. “An incident has been reported inside the mall,” the alert said, “Police are conducting a store to store investigation.”

“When that first, initial call came in, it did come in as a ‘shots fired’ and we are going to immediately take action when anything like that happens and we did treat it as an active shooter situation, however, it is not an active shooter,” Shipley said, “Once we were able to clear the scene, we realized everyone was okay.”

No arrests were made at the scene because the “suspects” involved in the original altercation were gone when police arrived, the department spokeswoman said.

The disturbance led to the closure of the mall for the remainder of the evening.

