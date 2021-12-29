Temperatures could drop 40°+ Saturday afternoon to Sunday morning!

After what will go down as the hottest December on record (and by a significant margin), we’re expecting a quick return of winter conditions to Central Texas with a strong cold front swings through Saturday afternoon. Until that front arrives, the significant December heat remains in place. Tuesday’s high, thanks to a late-afternoon push of dry air from the west, were able to top out at 85° at the Waco Airport which is the 5th hottest December high temperature of all time. Today, we’re not expecting to be that warm since dry air should stay to our west, but it’ll remain significantly warmer than average. Morning temperatures in the low-to-mid 60s with widespread clouds and widespread fog should give way to some midday and afternoon sunshine. Before the sunshine returns later today, a few scattered sprinkles or isolated showers may roll through. Rain chances are only near 20% so most should stay precipitation free, but the best rain opportunities should be in Mills, Bosque, Hamilton, Hill, Limestone, Falls, and Freestone County. With late-day sun returning, late-day highs should reach the mid-to-upper 70s.

Believe it or not, a very weak front should drag through the area this afternoon. In all honesty, the front really will only bring a small drop in humidity to the area overnight which, in turn, allows for overnight lows to drop into the low-to-mid 50s! We’ll finally escape the clutches of morning temperatures in the 60s, but we’re still way too warm for this time of year since our average low is 36°. Despite some morning clouds, partly cloudy skies throughout the day Thursday should allow those temperatures to climb back into the mid-70s. Another round of mid-to-upper 50s arrives Friday morning with potentially some fog too. Morning clouds should remain mostly cloudy throughout the day but gusty south winds should push temperatures into the mid-to-upper 70s late in the day.

Two cold fronts may work through Central Texas Friday night and Saturday. The first front, arriving from the Pacific and Four Corners Friday night into Saturday morning should bring us a 20% to 30% chance of overnight and early morning rain Friday into Saturday with potentially a few non-severe storms too. The first front likely won’t bring us any notable change to our temperatures since we’ll start out in the low 60s Saturday morning. With a chance that some sunshine returns ahead of the next front, high temperatures should reach the upper 60s and low 70s. The strong Arctic front we’ve been watching for a few days should blast through Central Texas Saturday afternoon. Highs in the low 70s should tumble into the mid-to-upper 20s by Sunday morning with wind chills in the teens and 20s! Even with widespread sunshine Sunday, highs should be stuck in the low-to-mid 40s and wind chills remain in the 20s and 30s all day long. Yes, it’s going to be chilly Monday morning in the mid-20s, but we should rebound into the 50s Monday afternoon, the 60s Tuesday, and the low 70s Wednesday before another weak front arrives Thursday.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.