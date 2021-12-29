Waco man charged with deadly conduct after drive-by shooting in Woodway

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Phillip Corujo, 24, of Waco, was charged with deadly conduct after a drive-by shooting in Woodway that was reportedly the result of a domestic dispute.

The shooting happened at about 2:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve at a residence in the 1100 block of Wedgewood.

Woodway Police officers were dispatched to the area to investigate a report of a gun being fired in the direction of the residence and three people in the driveway.

Police were told the rounds were fired from a moving vehicle. Officers arrived at the scene and were unable to locate the suspect vehicle.

Detectives were able to obtain video of the incident and identified Corujo as the suspect. Investigators also learned the shooting was the result of a domestic dispute.

An arrest warrant charging Corujo with deadly conduct was obtained.

The suspect was located in the 700 block of 4th Street in Waco on December 28th and taken into custody without incident.

Corujo was jailed in the McLennan County Jail where he awaits bond.

