10 things to do in Central Texas New Year’s Weekend

BARKIN’BALL

“Honoring Our Past to Secure Our Future” is the theme for the 20th anniversary of the Barkin’ Ball, benefiting Fuzzy Friends Rescue. The gala runs from 7 p.m. to midnight at the Extraco Events Center. Online: fuzzyfriendsrescue.com

NEW YEAR’S EVE AT BARNETT’S

Barnett’s Public House420 Franklin Ave, Waco, TX

Come ring in the New Year with Barnett’s - voted as the best place in Waco to celebrate the New Year Three Years in a Row! Live music all night! $75 VIP Experience includes: Dinner at 8pm and... Come ring in the New Year with Barnett’s - voted as the best place in Waco to celebrate the New Year Three Years in a Row! Live music all night!$75 VIP Experience includes: Dinner at 8pm and Champagne, Reservation Required - Only 48 spots available. Menu: Oyster Barnett’s, Waldorf Salad, Filet Oscar with Béarnaise served with Truffle Potatoes, Asparagus, and Stuffed Tomato; Cheese Course, Dessert Bar, Champagne. General Admission includes: Appetizer Bar, Dessert Bar, Champagne Toast! $15-$75. Tickets can be purchased here.

NEW YEAR’S MASQUERADE PARTY

Brotherwell Brewing400 E Bridge St, Waco, TX

Join us at Brotherwell Brewing for a unique New Year’s eve masquerade party! We will have food trucks, great beer, a dance floor, a photo booth and amazing sideshow performers! Come dressed to impress. You will be mailed a souvenir invitation after purchasing your ticket. You do not have to bring with you; we will have a guest list at the door. Let’s ring in the new year right! Hope to see you there.

IMPROV COMEDY NIGHT

Brazos Theatre7524 Bosque Blvd q, Waco, TX

Brazos Theater has been delivering hilarious, fully-improvised comedy shows since 2013, and this Saturday is no exception! Be a part of the fun! We’ll take your suggestions and craft our scenes right on the spot. This event is BYOB, and our snack bar will be open. No outside food or non-alcoholic beverages allowed. Grab your tickets here, or get them at the door starting at 7:00 PM the day of the show. Arrive early for the best seats!

JOHNNIE BRADSHAW & OUT OF THE BLUE

Traditional sounds to ring in the new year. Johnnie Bradshaw & Out Of The Blue, 8 p.m. Dec. 31, Geneva Hall, 740 S. Connally Drive, Elm Mott; $10 in advance, $15 at the door.

740 South Connally Drive, Elm Mott, TX

THE DAMN MOORE BOYS

Join The Damn Moore Boys at Papa Joe’s from 8 to midnight and help us ring in the new year!

Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon1505 N Interstate 35 Frontage Rd, Lorena, TX

FREE UBER, LYFT & CAB RIDES Free Uber, Lyft, And Cab Rides

Waco, TX, 3501 W Waco Dr

DETAILS TO THE PROGRAM:

Rides must be in Waco, TX. Rides must be taken between 5 pm on the day of the holiday and 10 am the next morning. You must be of legal drinking age to qualify (21 and over). Valid for one, one-way ride to a safe destination. Limit one reimbursement per household. A maximum value of $25.00 anywhere within Waco, TX. The maximum value includes a tip of up to 10%. Anything above a 10% tip on the base fare will not be reimbursed. Participation in this promotion is limited to the first 50 submissions. Reimbursements will be given within the 10 business days -- you must submit a copy of your receipt and photo id and mail into our office:

The Zimmerman Law Firm, P.C.

3501 West Waco Drive

Waco, TX 76710

254-978-7441

www.thezlawfirm.com

Submissions are limited and will fill up fast, so don’t delay submitting your reimbursement.

https://www.thezlawfirm.com/free-cab-rides/

RAM TEXAS CIRCUIT RODEO FINALS

Extraco Events Center4601 Bosque Blvd, Waco, TX

Watch as the best cowboys and cowgirls from the Texas circuit compete for top honors at the RAM Texas Circuit Finals Rodeo. The RAM Texas Circuit Finals Rodeo will be held December 30, 2021 – January 1, 2022 at the Extraco Events Center. Spectators will enjoy seven rodeo events (bareback riding, bull riding, saddle bronc riding, steer wrestling, team roping, tie-down roping and barrel racing) along with the fan favorite Mutton Bustin’.

WORLDWIDE WORKOUT 2022

REFIT® Studio + HQ1522 Washington Ave, Waco, TX

Join us for our 6th annual World Wide Workout at the REFIT® Studio in Waco! About this Event Let yourself go BIG. Let yourself go WILD. Let yourself go FREE. We’re embracing all that we’ve learned in 2021 and heading into 2022 ready to LET GO of things that have held us back. Are you ready to go big, wild and free this year? Here’s a step in the right direction: Join us for the 6th annual WORLD WIDE WORKOUT on January 1 at the REFIT® Studio in Waco. This is a FREE 90-minute REFIT workout that will leave you feeling totally sweaty, empowered and motivated to have the best year ever.

IT’S FREE Reserve your FREE ticket to join us in-person (at the Waco REFIT Studio). Upon registration you will receive a scannable ticket to attend the event in-person in Waco, TX. IT’S FOR EVERYBODY

EVERYBODY IS WELCOME! It doesn’t matter if it’s your first workout in years (or ever!), this is about coming together for 90 minutes of positivity and community. You belong here! REGISTER NOW! ARE YOU LOOKING FOR THE VIRTUAL EVENT? CLICK HERE --> https://refitrev.com/www

THE BIBLE & ARCHAEOLOGICAL DISCOVERIES

Sun. Jan. 2 at 1:15p.m.

Please join us for this free presentation on Archaeological Discoveries that Confirm the Reliability of the Old Testament presented by Angela Everett. Angela holds a Master’s degree in Archaeology & Biblical History, and is pursuing a PhD in the same field. She excavates annually at tall el-Hammam in Jordan, believing the ancient site to be Biblical Sodom. She is passionate about sharing archaeological discoveries that confirm the reliability and historicity of the Bible. Her goal is to show others that they can trust the Bible, and in return trust the God of the Bible. Please join us for this faith-building event. Golinda Volunteer Fire Station

7039 Golinda Drive, Lorena, TX

