Beating the odds: Sugar Bowl marks ninth bowl game for Texada brothers

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Raleigh Texada is wrapping his sixth and final season at Baylor.

Texada has started dozens of games at defensive back for the Bears and has made multiple bowl appearances. This, despite being undersized and overlooked.

Raleigh tells me his family has helped him overcome numerous obstacles - particularly his older brother Ranthony.

Ranthony played at TCU from 2013-2017. He ended his college career with an Alamo Bowl win over Stanford.

Now, as Raleigh rounds out his own career at Baylor, he has the chance to go out on an even higher note.

Raleigh’s father, Ranthony Texada Sr. smiles, “Could you have asked for anything better than to play in the Sugar Bowl? I am from Louisiana, so, I have seen a lot of Sugar Bowls. To have my son finish his career in the Sugar Bowl - that’s fantastic.”

The Sugar Bowl will mark the ninth bowl game the three Texada boys have played in, with Raleigh’s younger brother Ridge hoping to add more over the next few years at North Texas.

It’s hard for the family to believe they went from die-hard fans to big-time players.

Ranthony Texada Sr. remembers, “We watched those bowl games. We watched College Gameday on Saturday mornings. They would gather around the TV. To think, since 2013, they have been participants.”

All three boys were considered too small for division one football, and Raleigh has had to overcome numerous coaching changes and a serious back injury during his six years at Baylor.

“Here’s this little kid that wasn’t a four star. That didn’t have 20 or 30 offers. He had five Power 5 offers. And he leaves Baylor playing in two Big 12 Championships. 37 career starts. All-Big 12 Honors.”

Raleigh’s dad calls him the “invisible guy” because nobody seems to notice the things he overcomes and the work he puts in... Except his brothers, who have faced much of the same adversity, and who are always there for one another.

“They understand the highs and the lows. You enjoy the highs. You appreciate them. But you understand there will be some lows, also, that nobody sees and nobody understands. Because they have experienced it, they can help each other get through it.”

One of Raleigh’s biggest fans won’t be able to see his final game Saturday.

Raleigh’s uncle, Ricky, passed away just before the start of the season, but there is no doubt he would be proud of how far his nephew has come.

Ranthony Texada Sr. tears up and tells me, “My brother loved Raleigh so much. He loved Baylor. He watched him, encouraged him, and called him after games. To know that it is coming to an end. I am happy for Raleigh because you can’t stay in college forever and you can’t play football forever.”

Raleigh and the Bears will take on Ole Miss in the Sugar Bowl Sunday evening.

