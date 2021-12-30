Advertisement

Central Texas businesses say New Year's celebrations to go on as planned despite latest COVID-19 surge

New Year's Eve celebrations throughout some areas in Central Texas are still scheduled to take...
New Year's Eve celebrations throughout some areas in Central Texas are still scheduled to take place.(Michael Cantu KWTX)
By Michael A. Cantu
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 6:39 PM CST
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - An increase in COVID-19 cases this week in Texas and across the nation is not hindering New Year’s Eve celebrations.

Some Central Texas businesses said clientele feels comfortable going out, so a lot of celebrations will go on as planned. There are some precautions, however.

“A lot of people are a little bit less afraid of what’s going on, because now we know more so now we know what to do to keep ourselves safe,” said Rashon Banks, facilities manager at the Harker Heights Event Center.

It is not quite like last New Year’s Eve, when Texas was in the middle of a much larger COVID surge.

“With COVID last year, not a lot of people could go out, there was a lot of restrictions,” said JoAnn Jackson, lead bartender at Sean’s Pub. “But this year they’ve lifted a lot of that, so hopefully it’s going to be a good time.”

So, celebrations are still on track to go on.

“People aren’t afraid as much, especially if you’ve had the shot,” said Jackson.

Across the highway at the Harker Heights Event Center organizers plan to take full advantage of its space.

“All the tables are spread out, so if you want to get a spot by yourself (or) if you want to get a little bit closer to share the experience,” said Banks.

In interacting with customers, there seems to be a lot more optimism, even though case counts are rising.

