January weather reality check coming...

This will be the warmest December on record for Central Texas and the warmth continues up until the final day of the month. Tomorrow highs will be in the upper 70s but a strong cold front comes in the first 24 hours of the New Year.

Patchy fog is possible for most areas Friday morning with a spot shower possible for your New Year’s Eve plans, but most areas will remain dry. Saturday, January 1st, is the day our strong cold front moves through. That said, most of the day will be spent ahead cold spell so high temperatures in the afternoon will still likely reach the upper 60s/low 70s. It’ll be Saturday night/Sunday morning you’ll notice the big drop. Temperatures will fall to or below freezing with wind chills in the teens!! These are the coldest temperatures we’ve seen this winter. Highs on Sunday will only reach the mid to upper 40s.

Another area-wide freeze is expected Monday morning and likely again on Tuesday morning. Highs will stay in the 50s through Monday afternoon, but we then quickly return to warmer than normal temperatures by the middle of next week.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.