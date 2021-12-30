Oklahoma man leads authorities on high-speed chase from Waco into rural Central Texas

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Sheldon Turner, of Westwille, Oklahoma, is in custody in Central Texas charged with evading arrest with a motor vehicle after a high-speed chase that began in Waco and ended in a rural road, according to a spokesman with The Texas Department of Public Safety.

The chase started at about 3:30 p.m. Thursday on Lakeshore Drive near McArthur.

A DPS trooper attempted to pull over a man riding a Yamaha motorcycle for a traffic violation. The motorcycle was being operated by the 30-year-old Turner, DPS said.

Turner allegedly led authorities through Waco, and into other Central Texas communities like Axtell, Riesel and Bellmead.

The pursuit ended without incident on FM 1860 at about 4 p.m.

Turner will be booked into the McLennan County Jail, where he will likely face additional charges.

