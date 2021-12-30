Rainbow trout released in Nolan Creek

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) — Families gathered along the banks of Nolan Creek for a popular fishing event Wednesday afternoon.

The creek, which runs approximately 30 miles through central Texas, was restocked with just over 700 rainbow trout.

This release was the second of the month for over a total of 1400 fish.

“This is our family fishing and fun event. It’s just one event that we work with parks and Wildlife releasing rainbow trout into the creek. Today we released over 700 trout, “said Manuel Zapata Belton Parks and Recreation Department Coordinator

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s A.E. Wood Fish Hatchery in San Marcos will provide over 350,000 fish to help restock waterways across the state of Texas for more information click here.

The rainbow trout stocking is timed with winter water temperatures.

Many families took the opportunity to enjoy the warm weather and spend some time together

Families fish along the bank of Nolan Creek Wednesday afternoon. (Eric Franklin)

One family who had never been to the area said seeing how the community comes together was amazing.

“We haven’t been out here, you know, 15, 20 minutes, and they already, you know, offered us a fishing pole. And not only one, but two, they just offered us another one,” said Krystal Gray.

“It’s awesome just to be able to get that experience what our two boys and their father just be out here and experience it with the community so they can get to see their, you know, there are great people out here in the community, " Gray said.

