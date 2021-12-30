Advertisement

Studies: Johnson & Johnson booster protects against omicron

One study from South Africa showed vaccine effectiveness rose 84% 14 to 27 days after a booster...
One study from South Africa showed vaccine effectiveness rose 84% 14 to 27 days after a booster shot. At one to two months post-booster, the effectiveness was 85%.(WIS)
By CNN
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 7:46 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Johnson & Johnson said its booster dose protects people against severe illness from the COVID-19 omicron variant.

One study from South Africa showed vaccine effectiveness rose 84% 14 to 27 days after a booster shot. At one to two months post-booster, the effectiveness was 85%.

The study was done while omicron was circulating in South Africa.

Meanwhile, another study from the U.S. showed the Johnson & Johnson booster had a strong immune response against severe disease.

According to the study, people who originally got two doses of Pfizer’s vaccine and then the Johnson & Johnson booster had a 41-fold increase in neutralizing antibodies and a five-fold increase in the cells that protect against severe disease.

The company said the studies are being submitted to a peer-reviewed journal.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Phillip Corujo, 24, of Waco, was charged with deadly conduct after a drive-by shooting in...
Waco man charged with deadly conduct after drive-by shooting in Woodway
Waco Police and McLennan County Sheriff's Office units outside the Dick's Sporting Goods store...
Police: Fight outside Richland Mall led to disturbance, eventual evacuation
Killeen Police are investigating a shooting that left a man wounded in the 900 block of W. Jasper
Killeen Police investigating shooting that left man wounded
Killeen ISD is hoping molding online lesson plans to fits certain students needs may mitigate...
Search for teachers intensifies at Killeen ISD in the wake of holiday resignations, retirements
Detectives said they have discovered evidence identifying Abel Elias Acosta as the suspected...
Police in North Texas identify teen suspect in triple murder case

Latest News

Glendale Police arrested three people accused of stealing two dogs worth $10,000 each
3 people arrested after allegedly stealing two dogs worth $10,000 each in Arizona
Voting rights in the spotlight as 2022 nears
Voting rights in the spotlight as 2022 nears
Year in review: 25 biggest songs of the year
Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin are set to discuss the Russian troop buildup at the...
Biden, Putin to hold call as Ukraine-Russia tension smolders