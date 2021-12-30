Yet Another Warm Day But COLD CONDITIONS Are Coming

A Dense Fog Advisory for our eastern counties and Bell county will last through 10am, after which partly cloudy skies will be seen throughout the day. Highs will hit the upper 70s’ this afternoon. We keep the upper 70′s for Friday too, with a few showers moving through during the overnight going into your Saturday. The rain clears out late morning on Saturday, with a cold front arriving during the afternoon.

The front itself won’t bring rain, but our temperatures will drop SIGNIFICANTLY behind the front. We start Sunday in the mid 20′s, with highs only in the low 40′s during the afternoon. However, wind chills will likely be in the low 30′s due to gusty north winds. Sunshine and south winds will bring back warm temperatures in the mid 70′s by the middle of next week.

