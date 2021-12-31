Advertisement

1 Killed, 3 Injured In Helicopter Crash Near Houston

A Bell 206B helicopter with four people on board crashed in a field in Livingston, Texas, about 70 miles northwest of Houston, the Federal Aviation Administration said.(FROM CBS DFW via KTRK)
By CBS DFW Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 6:43 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LIVINGSTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – One person is dead and three more are injured after a helicopter crashed northwest of Houston on Thursday, Dec. 30 according to state and federal authorities.

A Bell 206B helicopter with four people on board crashed in a field in Livingston, Texas, about 70 miles northwest of Houston, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement.

It’s unclear what led to the crash.

The National Transportation Safety Board will lead the investigation and provide updates, according to the FAA statement.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said the crash happened about 11:45 a.m.

Daniel King, 54, of Livingston, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to DPS.

Braydon King, 26, and Brocton King, 23, both of Livingston, were both taken to a Houston hospital, DPS said.

The pilot John Martin, 73, of Montgomery, also was taken to a Houston hospital, DPS said.

Their conditions were not immediately available.

