Advertisement

Are Republican women the key to the GOP winning back control in Congress in 2022?

By Nicole Neuman
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 8:00 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Are Republican women the key to the party winning back the majority in Congress in 2022?

“I think we want to build off of the success of the 2020 election,” said Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.).

In November, Stefanik, the GOP House Conference Chair, introduced the first round of E-PAC endorsed candidates for the midterm elections.

E-PAC, which was founded by Stefanik in 2018, is a political action committee that promotes Republican women for office.

Stefanik says more than 200 women have filed to run.

“We’re seeing the highest number ever of Republican women who have filed to run for Congress, and I want our number to continue to increase,” she said.

Stefanik says “11 out of 15″ seats that flipped to red in 2020 were won by E-PAC endorsed Republican women.

To put this in a clearer perspective, according to the Center for American Women and Politics at Rutgers University, there are 120 women in the current House of Representatives.

That breaks down to 89 Democrats and 31 Republicans.

It’s a change from 2019 when there were 89 Democrats and 13 Republicans.

“So, it depends on the state, but I do think it’s an opportunity,” says Stefanik.

The Illinois seat being vacated by Rep. Cheri Bustos (D-Ill.) in the 17th District is one of the seats Stefanik is hoping to flip in 2022.

Esther Joy King, endorsed by E-PAC, plans on running a second campaign to vie for the seat after her first attempt failed in 2020.

“I get to be part of a movement,” says King. “It’s not about me. It’s about taking our voice back as Midwesterners.”

Stefanik anticipates at least two more rounds of E-PAC endorsed candidates will be announced before the November election.

To date, according to its website, E-PAC has raised more than $3 million dollars.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheldon Turner, of Westwille, Oklahoma, is in custody in Central Texas charged with evading...
Oklahoma man leads authorities on high-speed chase from Waco into rural Central Texas
Believe it or not, animal rain happens when small animals like fish, frogs, snakes and birds...
Fish fall from the sky during rainstorm in eastern Texas
Police arrested 22-year-old Christian Taylor Lane and 21-year-old Sarah Faith Perkins.
Alabama baby found floating face-down in tub; parents charged
Killeen Police closed a portion of Florence Road in between Lydia and Mary Jane while officers...
Florence Road reopened after police take one into custody
A young boy waits for a fish to bite along the banks of Nolan Creek.
Rainbow trout released in Nolan Creek

Latest News

From left: Hope, Maddox, Dante and Mia Cozart. Maddox’s school in the Troy Independent School...
Texas schools rethink gender-based dress code policies after discrimination claims raise new legal issues
File Photo
Abortion providers are apocalyptic over U.S. Supreme Court ruling: “This is a dark day”
File Photo
Court won’t stop Texas abortion ban, but lets clinics sue
File Photo
State judge declares Texas abortion law unconstitutional — but does not stop it from being enforced
Democratic candidate for Texas governor, Beto O'Rourke (left) and Texas Governor Greg Abbott...
Abbott holds commanding double-digit lead over O’Rourke in latest poll