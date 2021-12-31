Colorado governor reduces sentence to 10 years for Texas truck driver sentenced to 110 years for deadly wreck

DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado Governor Jared Polis has commuted the sentence for Texas truck driver Rogel Aguilera-Mederos.

The new sentence shaves 100 years off the original sentence. The clemency was announced Thursday, as part of the governor’s yearly clemency action.

Aguilera-Mederos is the driver who crashed an out-of-control semi truck into bumper-to-bumper traffic on Interstate 70 in Lakewood, Colorado in 2019, killing four people and injuring several others.

The crash damaged or destroyed 28 vehicles. Aguilera-Mederos was convicted of 27 counts, including vehicular homicide.

On Monday, a judge in Jefferson County sentenced him to 110 years in prison, arguing that his hands were tied given that the sentence was the mandatory minimum sentence.

By Thursday morning, than 1.5 million people had signed an online petition asking Gov. Jared Polis to grant clemency, or commutation as time served.

