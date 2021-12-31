Advertisement

Colorado governor reduces sentence to 10 years for Texas truck driver sentenced to 110 years for deadly wreck

Rogel Aguilera-Mederos was convicted and originally sentenced to 110 years in prison for a...
Rogel Aguilera-Mederos was convicted and originally sentenced to 110 years in prison for a fiery freeway wreck that killed several motorists.(CBS 4 DENVER)
By Ben Warwick, CBS Denver
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 6:03 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (CBS4– Colorado Governor Jared Polis has commuted the sentence for Texas truck driver Rogel Aguilera-Mederos.

The new sentence shaves 100 years off the original sentence. The clemency was announced Thursday, as part of the governor’s yearly clemency action.

Aguilera-Mederos is the driver who crashed an out-of-control semi truck into bumper-to-bumper traffic on Interstate 70 in Lakewood, Colorado in 2019, killing four people and injuring several others.

The crash damaged or destroyed 28 vehicles. Aguilera-Mederos was convicted of 27 counts, including vehicular homicide.

On Monday, a judge in Jefferson County sentenced him to 110 years in prison, arguing that his hands were tied given that the sentence was the mandatory minimum sentence.

By Thursday morning, than 1.5 million people had signed an online petition asking Gov. Jared Polis to grant clemency, or commutation as time served.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Phillip Corujo, 24, of Waco, was charged with deadly conduct after a drive-by shooting in...
Waco man charged with deadly conduct after drive-by shooting in Woodway
Waco Police and McLennan County Sheriff's Office units outside the Dick's Sporting Goods store...
Police: Fight outside Richland Mall led to disturbance, eventual evacuation
Killeen Police are investigating a shooting that left a man wounded in the 900 block of W. Jasper
Killeen Police investigating shooting that left man wounded
Dr. Ali Covert, 31, of Waco, has gone down from 340 pounds to 200 pounds and dropped 10 pant...
Waco woman’s transformation came the old fashioned way: exercise, nutrition and discipline
Detectives said they have discovered evidence identifying Abel Elias Acosta as the suspected...
Police in North Texas identify teen suspect in triple murder case

Latest News

Lindy Rae, Christopher, and Kamryn Simmons were killed when John Lundy struck their family's...
Driver who killed La. siblings was 3 times over legal limit for alcohol, authorities say
Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin are set to discuss the Russian troop buildup at the...
Biden, Putin talk nearly an hour as alarm rises over Ukraine
The pursuit ended without incident on FM 1860 at about 4 p.m.
Oklahoma man leads authorities on high-speed chase from Waco into rural Central Texas
FILE - The logo for Teva appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock...
New York jury holds drug firm Teva liable in opioid crisis