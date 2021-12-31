Inflation playing factor when it comes to increased sales tax revenue

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Sales tax revenue is up all around Central Texas heading into 2022, and while that is great news for cities eyeing certain construction projects, it does come at some costs.

In the City of Killeen, revenue will end the year in the $31 million range, up from 2020′s nearly $27 million.

Part of what is driving up that revenue is inflation, which is not such good news for small business owners.

“Everything is kind of just eating away and the cost is just going up. But the people coming in has not increased yet, said Tanya Jolly, co-owner of Jolly’s Family Restaurant.

Little-by-little, Jolly and her husband have to raise prices just to turn a profit. Inflation is a major factor for that.

“Everything is going up for us as well, the cost of electric, the cost of gas, the cost of food, everything,” said Jolly. “So, as we reach our prices up a little bit at a time, try to be patient with us.”

And keeping small business afloat is a major piece in keeping sales tax revenue up.

“If I’m a small business and somebody spends dollars in my store, I’m likely to take those dollars and spend them directly in another business in the community,” said Robert Tennant, interim chair of the Accounting, Finance and Economics at Texas A&M Central Texas.

Also important in keeping revenue up is a cheaper housing market like Killeen’s. A lot of tech industry people from Austin find more affordable places and do not mind the drive.

So, even surrounding areas like Temple and Waco could benefit from that.

“I think all of Bell County, Lampasas County,” Tennant said. “In time I wouldn’t be surprised if it extends all the way to Waco.”

Still, the issue for residents now is climbing costs.

Even things like cooking oil has become hard to find at an affordable price.

“We were paying about $16-$17 for a big five-gallon jug... now, those particular things cost about $46 each,” said Jolly.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.