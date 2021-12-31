Advertisement

Killeen Police swarm area off Florence Road, ask public to stay away

Killeen Police closed a portion of Florence Road in between Lydia and Mary Jane while officers...
Killeen Police closed a portion of Florence Road in between Lydia and Mary Jane while officers worked an active scene Thursday evening.(Michael Cantu for KWTX)
By Eric Franklin
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 6:21 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Killeen Police Officers are working an active scene and asking the public to avoid the area of Florence Road and Lydia Drive, in addition to the area of Florence Road and Mary Jane Drive.

The roadway is currently closed, police said.

“Thank you all for your patience and we will inform you when the roadway is opened,” police said in a Facebook post.

A police spokeswoman told KWTX officers received calls regarding someone who intended to harm themselves.

Police do not yet know whether that person is armed.

This is a developing story. No further information is available.

