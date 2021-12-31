Killeen Police swarm area off Florence Road, ask public to stay away

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Killeen Police Officers are working an active scene and asking the public to avoid the area of Florence Road and Lydia Drive, in addition to the area of Florence Road and Mary Jane Drive.

The roadway is currently closed, police said.

“Thank you all for your patience and we will inform you when the roadway is opened,” police said in a Facebook post.

A police spokeswoman told KWTX officers received calls regarding someone who intended to harm themselves.

Police do not yet know whether that person is armed.

This is a developing story. No further information is available.

