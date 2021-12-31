Advertisement

Las Vegas memorial service for Harry Reid set for Jan. 8

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 6:52 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A memorial service honoring former U.S. Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid has been scheduled for Jan. 8 at a performing arts center in Las Vegas.

Reid, 82, died Tuesday at home in Henderson, Nevada, of complications from pancreatic cancer, according to Landra Reid, his wife of 62 years.

His office in Las Vegas announced Thursday that the 11 a.m. service at the Smith Center will be open to family, colleagues and invited guests, and will be livestreamed.

Tickets will be distributed through his office, former aides said in a statement. Additional details will be released at a later time. Arrangements for a memorial service in Washington, D.C., have not been disclosed.

Reid, a Democrat elected to the U.S. House in 1982, served in Congress longer than anyone in Nevada history.

President Joe Biden, who served with him in the Senate, called him one of the great Senate majority leaders in the country’s history.

Reid retired in 2016 after an accident left him blind in one eye. He announced in May 2018 that he had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and was being treated.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Phillip Corujo, 24, of Waco, was charged with deadly conduct after a drive-by shooting in...
Waco man charged with deadly conduct after drive-by shooting in Woodway
Waco Police and McLennan County Sheriff's Office units outside the Dick's Sporting Goods store...
Police: Fight outside Richland Mall led to disturbance, eventual evacuation
Killeen Police are investigating a shooting that left a man wounded in the 900 block of W. Jasper
Killeen Police investigating shooting that left man wounded
Dr. Ali Covert, 31, of Waco, has gone down from 340 pounds to 200 pounds and dropped 10 pant...
Waco woman’s transformation came the old fashioned way: exercise, nutrition and discipline
Detectives said they have discovered evidence identifying Abel Elias Acosta as the suspected...
Police in North Texas identify teen suspect in triple murder case

Latest News

Firefighters spray water on a structure fire as a wildfire burns, Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in...
Colorado wildfires burn hundreds of homes, force evacuations
Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, a 26-year-old truck driver, was convicted of vehicular homicide and...
Colorado governor shortens trucker’s prison term to 10 years
FILE - A rapid COVID-19 test is taken, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, in Salt Lake City. President...
Do at-home COVID-19 tests detect the omicron variant?
Testing troubles trigger chaos, confusion and frustration.
Testing troubles trigger chaos, confusion and frustration
Inflation is not only driving up prices for everyday items, but it is also a factor in...
Inflation playing factor when it comes to increased sales tax revenue