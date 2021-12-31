Advertisement

Local man killed in a rollover crash

car crash
car crash((WCAX))
By Ashley Ruiz
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 7:33 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - DPS troopers responded to a one vehicle fatality crash, Thursday, December 30th, in Belton.

Authorities say the crash happened around 5 p.m. on Shanklin road, about a quarter mile from I-35.

Troopers say 31-year-old Christopher Decker, of Belton, was travelling westbound in a 2006 Ford F-250 pickup truck on Shanklin road, when the truck drifted off of the roadway and lost control.

That’s when authorities suspect the Ford began to rollover, and collided with a tree.

Decker was pronounced deceased on scene by a Justice of the Peace.

Next of kin have been notified.

The crash investigation is still open.

