Meridian Police Department mourning loss of officer who died of COVID-19 complications

A memorial has been set up for the police officer in Meridian, Texas.
A memorial has been set up for the police officer in Meridian, Texas.
By KWTX Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 11:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Texas (KWTX) - The Meridian Police Department and its community are mourning the loss of a Meridian Police Officer Wayne “Butch” Nowell, Jr., 65, who died the afternoon of December 29, 2021 as a result of COVID-19 complications.

Wayne passed away at approximately 12:15 p.m. on the 29th. He had been with the Meridian Police Department since October 2021 and had been a law enforcement officer since 1986.

“Please keep his family, friends, and our community in your prayers,” the department asked in a Facebook post.

A memorial has been set with his patrol vehicle in front of the Pioneer Bank located at 200 W. Morgan Street in Meridian.

Those wishing to pay their respects are welcome to stop by.

Funeral arrangements will be posted when available.

