We End 2021 Unseasonably Warm But Start 2022 Unseasonably COLD

We’ll have a warm, muggy start with patchy fog until about 11am. We keep mostly cloudy skies afterwards with highs in the upper 70′s late afternoon. A few spotty showers will be possible after sunset, but most of the rain arrives during the overnight going into Saturday. The rain clears out late morning, after which we’ll have abundant sunshine and highs in the upper 70′s again Saturday afternoon. Saturday evening is when the cold front moves through.

No rain will come with the front, but cold temperatures certainly will! Our temperatures will tank to the mid 20′s to start Sunday, so make sure your heaters are working before then. Highs will only be in the low 40′s on Sunday despite sunny skies. However, breezy north winds will likely keep wind chills in the low 30′s Sunday afternoon. We dip to the mid 20′s again Monday morning, with highs a little better in the low 50′s. Temperatures return to normal by Wednesday before another front arrives on Thursday, but that front won’t be as cold.

