Advertisement

We End 2021 Unseasonably Warm But Start 2022 Unseasonably COLD

By Elliot Wilson
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 7:00 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We’ll have a warm, muggy start with patchy fog until about 11am. We keep mostly cloudy skies afterwards with highs in the upper 70′s late afternoon. A few spotty showers will be possible after sunset, but most of the rain arrives during the overnight going into Saturday. The rain clears out late morning, after which we’ll have abundant sunshine and highs in the upper 70′s again Saturday afternoon. Saturday evening is when the cold front moves through.

No rain will come with the front, but cold temperatures certainly will! Our temperatures will tank to the mid 20′s to start Sunday, so make sure your heaters are working before then. Highs will only be in the low 40′s on Sunday despite sunny skies. However, breezy north winds will likely keep wind chills in the low 30′s Sunday afternoon. We dip to the mid 20′s again Monday morning, with highs a little better in the low 50′s. Temperatures return to normal by Wednesday before another front arrives on Thursday, but that front won’t be as cold.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheldon Turner, of Westwille, Oklahoma, is in custody in Central Texas charged with evading...
Oklahoma man leads authorities on high-speed chase from Waco into rural Central Texas
Believe it or not, animal rain happens when small animals like fish, frogs, snakes and birds...
Fish fall from the sky during rainstorm in eastern Texas
Police arrested 22-year-old Christian Taylor Lane and 21-year-old Sarah Faith Perkins.
Alabama baby found floating face-down in tub; parents charged
Killeen Police closed a portion of Florence Road in between Lydia and Mary Jane while officers...
Florence Road reopened after police take one into custody
A young boy waits for a fish to bite along the banks of Nolan Creek.
Rainbow trout released in Nolan Creek

Latest News

Unseasonable Warmth To End 2021 with COLD WEATHER To Start The New Year
Camille's Thursday Evening Fastcast
fastcast waco suspension bridge pedestrian night black sky dark lights light river baylor...
January weather reality check coming...
File Photo: ERCOT
ERCOT says Texas electric generators ready for freezing weather